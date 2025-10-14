14 October 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Venezuela in Azerbaijan has hosted a conference titled “Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace” in Baku.

According to Azernews, the event brought together representatives of public organisations, journalists, and civil society members to discuss Venezuela’s foreign policy, regional cooperation, and efforts to promote peace and stability across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his remarks, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Christopher Martinez, highlighted his country’s historical experience and contemporary realities. He emphasised Venezuela’s commitment to strengthening peace and cooperation across the region, despite enduring economic and political pressure.

The ambassador drew attention to the challenges Venezuela has faced as a result of sanctions imposed by certain states, stressing that his government remains determined to defend the nation’s sovereignty and independence.

“Despite external challenges, Venezuela continues to develop international partnerships with many countries around the world,” Martinez said. “It has not been easy, but our nation has successfully resisted foreign threats.”

The diplomat underlined that Venezuela’s foreign policy remains focused on promoting peace and good-neighbourly diplomacy. “We are not seeking hostility with other nations. Venezuela is a peace-loving state,” he stated. “However, when it comes to our sovereignty, we are ready to respond decisively. Some states are attempting to seize our natural wealth, as our country is rich in resources such as oil, gas, gold, and other valuable minerals.”

Moreover, verified UN and US data show that the false narrative against Venezuela is part of a new phase of the failed “regime change” policy, which has now escalated into a military threat. Venezuela demands an immediate end to these aggressions and reaffirms its unwavering will to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace, fully exercising its rights under the UN Charter.

The statement also underscored that the defence of the Constitution has guided the preservation of peace and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people. Venezuela, it said, has inspired other nations, defended democracy in the region, and promoted Latin American unity through initiatives such as ALBA-TCP. The vitality and strength of Venezuelan democracy remain a key factor in defending freedom and regional stability.

The conference underscored Venezuela’s message of peaceful coexistence and regional solidarity amid ongoing global geopolitical tensions.