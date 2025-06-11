11 June 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Moscow has expressed understanding of Azerbaijan’s concerns regarding the European Union’s mission in Armenia, warning that the mission’s activities go beyond their official mandate, Azernews reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated at a press briefing that "Moscow is aware of Baku's legitimate concerns about the activities of the European Union mission in Armenia."

According to Zakharova, the EU mission staff collect intelligence on neighboring countries without reporting their findings to Yerevan. "They do not submit reports to Yerevan and do not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region," she added, indicating that the mission may be serving other interests rather than promoting peace.

During the same briefing, an Armenian journalist questioned Zakharova about claims that Azerbaijanis in Garabagh were allegedly demolishing World War II monuments. Zakharova strongly rejected the insinuation and criticized its motives: "Please, do not do this. We know very well with you why and in what context you are raising this topic."

She further commented, "Such accusations always come from the same sources and are already crossing all possible limits." The spokeswoman pointed out a double standard in how these issues are approached, noting that "Armenian journalists and representatives of the diaspora have never publicly protested against the destruction or desecration of monuments to Soviet soldiers of Armenian origin in other countries, although such cases have been documented."

Zakharova concluded by lamenting the politicization of wartime remembrance: "The attitude towards the memory of those who died in the war is selective, and this topic is used as a tool of political pressure."