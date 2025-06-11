Azerbaijan, Italy explore deeper cooperation in emergency management

11 June 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, held a meeting with Italy’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of emergency management, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the meeting underscored the steadily growing relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, founded on principles of friendship and mutual respect. Minister Heydarov welcomed the ambassador and highlighted the expanding multifaceted ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the Italian envoy on Azerbaijan’s efforts in emergency response, prevention, and management, as well as the key functions of institutions under the Ministry. He emphasised the potential for further collaboration between Azerbaijani and Italian emergency structures, particularly in knowledge exchange, disaster preparedness, and capacity-building.

Ambassador Di Gianfrancesco expressed appreciation for the warm reception and affirmed Italy’s commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation between relevant agencies in mitigating and responding to natural and man-made disasters.

The sides also held a broad exchange of views on matters of mutual interest, reinforcing the shared objective of building resilient systems through international partnership.