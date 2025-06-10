bp and partners support digital upgrade of Azerbaijan’s Mediation Council

10 June 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

bp, together with its partners in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects, has announced the successful completion of a key social investment initiative to support Azerbaijan’s digital justice transformation, Azernews reports.

The project focused on developing and launching a comprehensive digital platform for the Azerbaijan Mediation Council, with the aim of improving the accessibility, speed, and quality of mediation services across the country. The platform addresses inefficiencies caused by previously manual procedures and brings mediation services into the digital age.

bp Vice President for the Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, stated:

“We are pleased to support this project, which contributes to the development of this relatively new area for Azerbaijan. Until now, the Mediation Council’s manual handling of applications often caused delays and dissatisfaction among users. Given the growing demand and the need for modernization, together with our partners, we supported the creation of a comprehensive online platform that simplifies and digitizes all stages of the mediation process.”

He highlighted that the project not only enhances the user experience but also represents a meaningful step toward broader digital transformation within Azerbaijan’s justice system.

Key benefits of the new platform include:

Greater accessibility for citizens and legal entities to apply for mediation services quickly and easily.

Enhanced efficiency, enabling the Mediation Council to process more applications and integrate data exchange with state institutions in real time.

Implemented over eight months at a cost of 126,880 AZN (approximately 74,635 USD), the project covered the development of the IT infrastructure, portal creation, equipment procurement, and staff training to ensure smooth operation and sustainability.

The initiative was led by the Azerbaijan Mediation Council and supported by bp on behalf of its project partners: SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies.

This effort underscores the consortium’s broader commitment to advancing digital governance and strengthening institutional capacity in Azerbaijan.