Azerbaijani Defense Minister congratulates Armed Forces on Eid al-Adha

5 June 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov extended congratulations to the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. In a letter addressed to the military, Minister Hasanov conveyed his best wishes and praised the army's dedication to national service, Azernews reports.

“I sincerely congratulate all officers, warrant officers, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, and civilian staff on the occasion of Eid al-Adha,” the minister wrote. “I wish you continued success in your sacred and honorable duty to our Motherland.”

He highlighted the spiritual significance of Eid al-Adha, describing it as a celebration of unity, compassion, and national values. “This holy holiday, which is observed at the state level in Azerbaijan, reflects our deep-rooted traditions of humanism and solidarity. Under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, these values were preserved and promoted as a key part of our state-building efforts,” the letter stated.

Minister Hasanov praised President Ilham Aliyev—referred to as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief—for his leadership in strengthening Azerbaijan’s political and economic foundations and upholding national identity and spiritual values.

“Azerbaijan today is recognized globally as a tolerant and humanistic state, committed to peace and cooperation. Under President Aliyev’s leadership, the Armed Forces have carried out major reforms, enhanced combat capabilities, and achieved significant victories, particularly during the 44-day Patriotic War.”

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army’s liberation of occupied territories was a historic achievement that restored the country's territorial integrity. “Thanks to the wise leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the bravery of our troops, our sovereign lands have been reclaimed. Our army now plays an active role in reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and supports the ‘Great Return’ initiative.”

Minister Hasanov also expressed confidence in the continued readiness and professionalism of the Azerbaijani military, stating that the army will remain loyal to the Constitution and its obligations.

Special tribute was paid to the families of fallen heroes and veterans. “I honor the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to their families, and to our veterans and servicemen, on this sacred holiday.”

He noted the ongoing support of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for wounded veterans and the families of martyrs, recognizing her dedication to their well-being.

In closing, the defense minister wished all military personnel and their families peace, prosperity, and happiness on Eid al-Adha. “May this blessed holiday bring health, abundance, and joy to your homes.”