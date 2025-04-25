FM Bayramov meets OSCE SecGen to discuss regional stability and cooperation [PHOTO]

25 April 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A one-on-one meeting took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioglu, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan–OSCE cooperation, regional security, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both officials emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and ensuring long-term stability across the OSCE area.

The meeting comes amid broader diplomatic efforts to reinforce peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus and signals continued engagement between Baku and the OSCE on strategic issues.