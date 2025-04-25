FM Bayramov meets OSCE SecGen to discuss regional stability and cooperation [PHOTO]
A one-on-one meeting took place between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioglu, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the talks, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan–OSCE cooperation, regional security, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both officials emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and ensuring long-term stability across the OSCE area.
The meeting comes amid broader diplomatic efforts to reinforce peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus and signals continued engagement between Baku and the OSCE on strategic issues.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!