Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to North Macedonia over deadly fire

16 March 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to North Macedonia following a tragic fire in Kochani that claimed the lives of dozens of people, Azernews reports.

The ministry expressed its sympathies through a statement on its social media account, stating:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrible fire that killed dozens of people in Kochani, North Macedonia. We express our sincere condolences to everyone who has suffered this heartbreaking loss and hope for a speedy full recovery for the injured."

According to reports, at least 50 people lost their lives when a fire broke out during a concert in Kochani. The incident has caused widespread grief, with international leaders and organizations offering their support to North Macedonia in this difficult time.