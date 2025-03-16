Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to North Macedonia over deadly fire
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended its condolences to North Macedonia following a tragic fire in Kochani that claimed the lives of dozens of people, Azernews reports.
The ministry expressed its sympathies through a statement on its social media account, stating:
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrible fire that killed dozens of people in Kochani, North Macedonia. We express our sincere condolences to everyone who has suffered this heartbreaking loss and hope for a speedy full recovery for the injured."
According to reports, at least 50 people lost their lives when a fire broke out during a concert in Kochani. The incident has caused widespread grief, with international leaders and organizations offering their support to North Macedonia in this difficult time.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!