Bülent Arınç: Some world powers, like France, do not want to prevent wars

14 March 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

"We are witnessing crises and wars in many parts of the world. However, international organizations do not want to prevent these situations. The events between Azerbaijan and Armenia are a clear example of this issue," Azernews reports, citing former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Deputy Prime Minister Bülent Arınç at the panel session of the XII Global Baku Forum entitled "The Road to Peace."

Recalling the views expressed by President Ilham Aliyev at the forum’s opening ceremony, Arınç stated: "As long as France's support for Armenia continues, the conflict will continue. Because some world powers, like France, do not want to prevent wars, but on the contrary, try to take steps in accordance with their own interests. This can lead the world to disaster. The UN remained silent for 30 years about Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands in the 1990s and the killing of civilians living in Garabagh. Some countries still do not want to recognize the Khojaly genocide. During the occupation, only the Minsk Group was established regarding the conflict. However, those who caused this occupation avoided resolving the conflict. Only after 30 years did Azerbaijan liberate its occupied lands with its own strength. Currently, Azerbaijan is appealing to international organizations and world states for a peace treaty."

Arınç further noted that many world states reject situations that do not serve their interests, leading to the UN's inability to prevent conflicts.