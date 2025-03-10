Speaker Sahiba Gafarova leads parliamentary delegation on official visit to Georgia [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On March 10, a parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, departed for an official visit to Georgia, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to hold several meetings with the Georgian leadership during the visit.

Further details about the meetings will be shared throughout the day.