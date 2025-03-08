Israel proposes renewed strategic alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan

8 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the United States to establish a strong framework for trilateral cooperation between Israel, Azerbaijan, and the US, as reported by JPost.

This statement came as a response to a proposal made by Simon Moshiashvili, a Member of Parliament from the Shas party, during a plenary session at the Knesset. Moshiashvili had raised the idea of renewing the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and potentially involving the country in the Abraham Accords.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasized that Israel is committed to strengthening its ties with both Azerbaijan and the US, while firmly opposing any efforts to weaken these relationships.