Hikmet Hajiyev holds high-level talks in Türkiye on strategic cooperation
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a series of meetings in Ankara, focusing on strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic ties, Azernews reports.
Hajiyev met with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye, to discuss the deepening bilateral alliance and enhancing cooperation within regional and international organizations. The officials emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in diplomacy, security, and economic collaboration.
Ankara’da ziyarette bulunan Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Hikmet Hacıyev TC Dış Politika ve Güvenlik Başdanışmanı Akif Çağatay Kılıç’la bir araya geldi.— Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Türkiye Büyükelçiliği (@AzEmbassyTurkey) February 25, 2025
Görüşmede Azerbaycan’la Türkiye’nin mevcut stratejik müttefiklik ilişkilerine dikkat çekildi, ikili ve… pic.twitter.com/3Gq8yUZdg6
Additionally, Hajiyev met with Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Administration. Their discussions centered on media and communications cooperation, highlighting efforts to counter disinformation, promote joint media projects, and coordinate messaging on regional and global issues.
Ankara’da ziyarette bulunan Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Hikmet Hacıyev TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı İletişim Başkanı Fahrettin Altun’la bir araya geldi.— Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Türkiye Büyükelçiliği (@AzEmbassyTurkey) February 25, 2025
Görüşmede, Azerbaycan’la Türkiye arasında medya ve iletişim alanında ikili işbirliğine, küresel ve bölgesel gündem… pic.twitter.com/aBSsWfLijA
The meetings reaffirmed the unwavering partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with both sides committed to advancing political, economic, and media collaboration at the highest levels.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!