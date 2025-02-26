Hikmet Hajiyev holds high-level talks in Türkiye on strategic cooperation

26 February 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a series of meetings in Ankara, focusing on strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic ties, Azernews reports.

Hajiyev met with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Adviser to the President of Türkiye, to discuss the deepening bilateral alliance and enhancing cooperation within regional and international organizations. The officials emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in diplomacy, security, and economic collaboration.

Ankara’da ziyarette bulunan Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Hikmet Hacıyev TC Dış Politika ve Güvenlik Başdanışmanı Akif Çağatay Kılıç’la bir araya geldi.

Görüşmede Azerbaycan’la Türkiye’nin mevcut stratejik müttefiklik ilişkilerine dikkat çekildi, ikili ve… pic.twitter.com/3Gq8yUZdg6 — Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Türkiye Büyükelçiliği (@AzEmbassyTurkey) February 25, 2025

Additionally, Hajiyev met with Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Administration. Their discussions centered on media and communications cooperation, highlighting efforts to counter disinformation, promote joint media projects, and coordinate messaging on regional and global issues.

Ankara’da ziyarette bulunan Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Yardımcısı Hikmet Hacıyev TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı İletişim Başkanı Fahrettin Altun’la bir araya geldi.

Görüşmede, Azerbaycan’la Türkiye arasında medya ve iletişim alanında ikili işbirliğine, küresel ve bölgesel gündem… pic.twitter.com/aBSsWfLijA — Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Türkiye Büyükelçiliği (@AzEmbassyTurkey) February 25, 2025

The meetings reaffirmed the unwavering partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with both sides committed to advancing political, economic, and media collaboration at the highest levels.