Lavrov: '3+3' format serves interests of all participating countries

19 February 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The "3+3" regional cooperation format—comprising Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Iran, Türkiye, and Georgia—undoubtedly benefits all its members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a "parliamentary hour" in the State Duma, Azernews reports.

"From the beginning, everyone agreed that our format is '3+3,' and we understand Georgia's position and doubts. However, there will always be a place for Georgian representatives in the meeting hall," Lavrov noted, recalling that this approach was reaffirmed at the last ministerial meeting in Istanbul in October 2024.

Lavrov pointed out that the previous U.S. administration envied the initiative and attempted to promote a "3+1" format instead, involving only the South Caucasus countries and representatives of President Biden's administration.

Additionally, Lavrov emphasized that a decision was made at the last meeting to transform the "3+3" platform into a more structured organization. He also expressed support for a proposal from State Duma deputies to create an interparliamentary commission under the "3+3" framework.

"If you come up with such an initiative, we will support it through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This would be very useful," Lavrov stated.