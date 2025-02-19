Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.
The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as regional developments. During the discussion, Hajiyev conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings to Netanyahu.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to President Aliyev," the embassy stated.
The sides also discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional developments.
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev @HikmetHajiyev was received by the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu… pic.twitter.com/7VCRbl3z8D— Embassy of Azerbaijan to Israel (@AzEmbTelAviv) February 19, 2025
