Azerbaijan-Slovenia discuss cooperation and regional security [PHOTOS]

10 February 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Slovenia’s State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marko Štutsin, to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

According to Azernews, Bayramov highlighted the importance of continued diplomatic dialogue, recalling his recent meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon at the OSCE Ministerial Council. He also noted Azerbaijan’s participation in last year’s Bled Strategic Forum, emphasizing its role in fostering discussions between policymakers and experts.

The meeting underscored opportunities for cooperation in energy security, trade, transport, and communications, particularly leveraging Azerbaijan’s strategic position in the Central Corridor. Education and humanitarian ties were also discussed, with a special mention of Azerbaijani national hero Mehdi Huseynzade’s legacy in Slovenia’s fight against fascism during World War II.

Bayramov also briefed the Slovenian side on Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, including demining initiatives, and highlighted humanitarian demining as a potential area for collaboration. Addressing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts, he warned that Armenia’s ongoing territorial claims in its constitution and its rapid militarization pose risks to regional stability.

The two officials also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.