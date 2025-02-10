Azerbaijan bans entry of Russian MP over offensive remarks

10 February 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The statements made by Nikolai Valuev, First Deputy Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, against Azerbaijan and its people are "completely unacceptable," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

According to Azernews, Hajizadeh responded to local media questions regarding Valuev’s remarks and the steps Azerbaijan would take against him. He stated that due to Valuev’s anti-Azerbaijani views, he has been included in the list of persons prohibited from entering Azerbaijan.

"This is not the first case of Russian State Duma deputies being designated as ‘undesirable persons’ in Azerbaijan," Hajizadeh noted. He recalled that Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Committee, and Vitaly Milonov, Deputy Chairman of the Family Protection Committee, were previously banned for their actions against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hajizadeh also pointed out that all these deputies belong to Russia’s ruling United Russia party. He emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to take appropriate legal measures against individuals acting against the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.