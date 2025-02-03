All flights from Baku to Astrakhan suspended

3 February 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, due to the frequent closure of airspace over the Russian city of Astrakhan, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has decided to suspend all flights on the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route indefinitely in order to ensure the safety of flights, Azernews reports.

AZAL has informed AZERTAC that passengers holding tickets for this route are entitled to a full refund or a free ticket change. They can contact the airline via the email address [email protected] for assistance.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation and will inform passengers about any changes.