All flights from Baku to Astrakhan suspended
Recently, due to the frequent closure of airspace over the Russian city of Astrakhan, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has decided to suspend all flights on the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku route indefinitely in order to ensure the safety of flights, Azernews reports.
AZAL has informed AZERTAC that passengers holding tickets for this route are entitled to a full refund or a free ticket change. They can contact the airline via the email address [email protected] for assistance.
AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation and will inform passengers about any changes.
