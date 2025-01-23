Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of narcotics from Iran

23 January 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On January 20, at 20:01, Azerbaijani border guards thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of narcotics and illegal substances from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The State Border Service (SBS) reported that the operation, conducted in the service area of the Lankaran border detachment of the SBS Border Troops Command, prevented the illegal transportation of 80 kilograms and 685 grams of narcotics.

This included 77 kilograms and 645 grams of marijuana, 3 kilograms and 35 grams of heroin, and 5 grams of opium. Additionally, 1,000 units of methadone M-40 and 245 pills of various compositions were seized.

The SBS press center informed Azernews that operational-investigative measures are ongoing to further examine the incident and identify those involved.