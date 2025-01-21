Investigation underway to determine if Azerbaijani citizens were affected in Bolu ski resort hotel fire

21 January 2025 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An investigation is ongoing to determine if any Azerbaijani citizens were among the casualties and injured in a fire at a hotel located in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkiye's Bolu province.

In response to Azernews’s inquiry, Ayxan Hacızadə, the press secretary of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "The investigation is underway to determine if there were any Azerbaijani citizens among the casualties."

Additionally, Azerbaijan's embassy in Turkiye informed that no Azerbaijani citizens have contacted the embassy regarding the fire.

It is important to note that a massive fire occurred at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort. The fire started on the fourth floor of the 11-story building around 03:30 local time last night. Thirty fire trucks and 28 ambulances were mobilized to the scene.

As a result of the fire, at least 10 people died, and 32 people were injured.

Bolu's governor, Abdulaziz Aydın, mentioned that the cause of the fire is still unknown but suspects it started on the floor where the restaurant is located. At the time of the incident, there were 234 guests in the hotel.