Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs' one-on-one meeting kicks off [PHOTOS]

18 January 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant diplomatic event, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, recently welcomed his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. This meeting underscored the enduring alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, highlighting their cooperation on multiple fronts.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that after the initial welcome, Bayramov and Fidan engaged in a one-on-one discussion. This was followed by a broader meeting, further delving into key topics of mutual interest.

During these discussions, both ministers addressed a wide range of cooperation issues stemming from the Azerbaijan-Turkiye alliance. They explored areas such as security, economy, trade, transportation, communication, and humanitarian efforts.

Regional and international security issues, notably the situation in the Middle East, were a significant part of the dialogue. Additionally, they focused on the current state of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia post-conflict, the ongoing peace agenda, and the remaining challenges in the peace process.