Trial of individuals accused of committing numerous crimes as result of Armenia's military aggression begins [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

On January 17, an open trial began on the criminal case of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement of the population, persecution, torture, military robbery and other illegal acts committed against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people by the Armenian state and its armed forces, including the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and its illegal armed formations.

According to Azernews, this process will primarily serve to establish Armenia's state responsibility and other illegal actions as an occupying and aggressive country through judicial means.

At the preparatory hearing held at the Baku Military Court located in the Baku Court Complex, chaired by judges Zeynal Agayev and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused were provided with Armenian interpreters, as well as defense lawyers.