Kuwait Amir expresses condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan

9 January 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, has extended heartfelt condolences to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

Your Excellency, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you, as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims, over this profound tragedy. We pray to the Almighty Allah for mercy upon the deceased and wish a swift recovery to those injured."

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah

Amir of the State of Kuwait