Clarification on detained Azerbaijani ships off Eritrean Coast

8 January 2025 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Maritime and Port Agency (DDLA), together with the crew of three ships from Azerbaijan, has clarified reports regarding the hostage situation on the coast of Eritrea in Africa, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

Agency spokesperson Parvana Imanova stated that on November 7, 2024, "Caspian Marine Services B.V." received information from its Azerbaijan branch about the detention of three of its ships by the Eritrean authorities.

The Agency immediately informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officially notified the relevant Eritrean maritime authority, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the permanent representation of Eritrea in the CIS, and the British Embassy with the necessary details.

It should be noted that earlier reports confirmed the detention of three Azerbaijani ships and their crews off the coast of Eritrea.