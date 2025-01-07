Investigation team to arrive in Astana with decoded black box data from AZAL Plane Crash

7 January 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the aftermath of the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, the investigation commission members are set to arrive in Astana with the decoded materials from the aircraft's black boxes, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The commission, tasked with investigating the crash, will analyze the flight recorders' (black boxes) data upon their arrival in Astana. The Ministry emphasized that the experts will begin scrutinizing the decoded information immediately to understand the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Earlier, the Brazilian Air Force's Center for Investigation and Analysis of Aviation Accidents completed the decryption of the black boxes from the AZAL Embraer 190 aircraft. The records have now been forwarded to the Kazakh authorities for further examination.

The Embraer 190, operating the Baku-Grozny route, crashed near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. At the time of the incident, the plane was carrying 67 individuals, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The crash resulted in significant casualties and raised concerns about flight safety in the region.

The investigation commission's arrival in Astana marks a critical phase in understanding the factors that contributed to the crash. The analysis of the black box data is expected to shed light on the technical and operational aspects of the flight, providing valuable insights for both Kazakh and international aviation authorities.

As the investigation progresses, the findings will play a crucial role in enhancing aviation safety protocols and preventing similar tragedies in the future. The Kazakh Ministry of Transport and the involved agencies are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation to honor the memory of the victims and improve air travel safety standards.