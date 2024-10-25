Azerbaijan Air Force conducts training flights for helicopter units [VIDEO]

25 October 2024 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Training flights have been successfully carried out with helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the 2024 training plan, flight crews first received a briefing and underwent checks on their theoretical knowledge concerning training flight conditions and safety procedures. Following this, pilots conducted a thorough inspection of the helicopters before initiating their exercises.

During the flights, pilots practiced a variety of maneuvers from the base airfields, following designated routes. Their tasks included takeoffs and landings, aerial reconnaissance, identifying air and ground targets, establishing communications with command units, and other essential operations.

The Ministry highlighted that the pilots displayed high professionalism, enhancing their combat readiness and practical skills through these exercises.

