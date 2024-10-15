Garabagh Revival Fund to allocate financial support for memorial complexes in Garabagh

15 October 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

At the order of the country's leadership and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, we will soon begin allocating financial support for the project to create memorial complexes in Garabagh.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, during his remarks to journalists at the 4th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Garabagh ("Rebuild Garabagh"), which was held as part of the Caspian Construction Week, Azernews reports.

According to him, the construction of a large central park in the city of Fuzuli, along with various facilities including restaurants, playgrounds, sports grounds, bridges, and other structures, will commence in the near future.

"These projects are currently under examination. At the same time, with the support of the fund, we have initiated a project related to ecology in the city of Fuzuli and Zangilan district," said R. Hajiyev.

It should be noted that the Garabagh Revival Fund was established based on the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 4, 2021.

The Fund provides financial support and attracts investments for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, transforming them into a region with a stable economy and high prosperity. It also promotes public-private partnerships in this field and provides information both domestically and internationally about the work being done, as well as carrying out awareness and necessary campaigning efforts.

