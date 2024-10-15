National Day of Hungary celebrated in Baku

15 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the National Day of Hungary - the 68th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, the embassy of the Republic of Hungary in Azerbaijan organized an official reception, Azernews reports, citing Report.

During the event, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamash Torma talked about the National Day of his country, and the path of development, and emphasized that relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are expanding year by year.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary Sahil Babayev congratulated the ambassador and friendly Hungarian people on the occasion of the National Day of Hungary on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that Hungary is a reliable friend and strategic partner of Azerbaijan, the minister noted that there are deep-rooted close ties between our peoples. Our political relations are at a high level. Personal friendship and mutual trust of our heads of state, mutual visits at the highest level make an important contribution to further strengthening of relations. The signing of the Joint Declaration on the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023 once again confirmed the strategic partnership of the two countries and added new content to our cooperation.

Stating that more than 60 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary, S. Babayev pointed out that there is continuous development in the economic relations of the two countries, and that the trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Hungary has increased by 30 percent in the 8 months of this year.

The minister pointed out the important role of the activity of the intergovernmental commission in the development of our relations, that 10 meetings of the commission have been held so far, and that the 11th meeting is planned to be held in Budapest next year.

He said that Hungary is an active participant in the restoration and construction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the number of direct flights of the Hungarian "Wizz Air" company is increasing year by year, and more than 700 young Azerbaijanis are currently studying in Hungary under the "Stipendium Hungaricum" scholarship program.

S. Babayev noted that our country is actively preparing for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and expects Hungary's active participation in that event. The minister expressed confidence that our Hungarian friends will make a great contribution to the success of this conference and that the traditional friendly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened and wished prosperity to the Hungarian people.

---

