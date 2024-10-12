Milli Majlis slams Dutch Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani resolutions

12 October 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has formally denounced two resolutions recently adopted by the Dutch Parliament’s House of Representatives, criticizing them as politically biased and unjustly targeting Azerbaijan while misrepresenting the realities of the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

The Milli Majlis emphasized that the resolutions were based on misinformation, undermining peace, stability, and constructive dialogue in the region. It condemned the resolutions for adopting a one-sided stance that disregards established facts and principles of international law.

A key issue raised by the Azerbaijani Parliament was the Dutch demand for the release of individuals charged with serious crimes, including terrorism and violations of international humanitarian law, who were characterized as "Armenian prisoners of war." The Milli Majlis described this demand as a blatant disregard for the rule of law, warning that it could hinder efforts to combat terrorism and ensure accountability for crimes against humanity.

The Parliament also criticized allegations concerning the looting of Armenian cultural heritage, calling these claims part of a broader campaign that ignores the destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural, religious, and historical assets during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories. It lamented the lack of recognition by Dutch lawmakers of the devastation inflicted upon Azerbaijani heritage over the years.

In its concluding remarks, the Milli Majlis called on Dutch lawmakers and officials to avoid actions that undermine ongoing peace and stability efforts in the South Caucasus. It reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation with all nations, including the Netherlands, but stressed that such interactions must be rooted in mutual respect and recognition of facts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz