PM Asadov meets with President of Turkish Council of Higher Education [PHOTO]

23 September 2024 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Erol Ozvar, President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries across all domains.

The parties commended the dynamics of relations in the field of education and the results of the long-term effective cooperation between the two countries’ higher education institutions and scientific research centers.

They stressed the importance of the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU), emphasizing that the projects involves the leading higher education institutions of the two countries.

About 90 students enrolled in the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University, which started operating since the 2024-2025 academic year, will study in computer engineering, industrial engineering, and food engineering specialties.

The meeting also saw discussions on the current issues related to the activities of Türkiye-Azerbaijan University, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of science and education between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, as well as rectors of the leading higher education institutions of Türkiye and rector of Azerbaijan Technical University.

