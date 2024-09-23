Carpet Museum celebrates National Music Day [PHOTOS]

23 September 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has organized a vibrant flash mob to commemorate the National Music Day, Azernews reports.

This special event brought together not only music enthusiasts but also distinguished guests, including Rena Suleymanova, a skilled weaver from the museum's traditional technologies department.

The celebration was further enhanced by the participation of talented students from the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, with Lazim Agayev, who thrilled the audience on the naghara, Ali Rustambayli showcasing his skill on the kamancha, and Muhammad Hidayatli enchanting everyone with his performance on the tar.

It is noteworthy that the National Music Day, celebrated on September 18, holds significant historical importance in Azerbaijan.

The occasion was officially recognized at the state level in 1995 when the renowned leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree establishing this day as a time for national pride and cultural expression.

September 18 marks the birthday of the illustrious composer, musicologist, and teacher Uzeyir Hajibayli (1885-1948), who is celebrated as the founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art.

This day is also remembered for the birth of another musical giant, Muslim Magomayev Sr. (1885-1937), whose work has left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani music.

The lively atmosphere of the museum, infused with traditional music and skilled performances, left no one indifferent.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

