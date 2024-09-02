Ethiopian Parliamentarian: Election was peaceful, free, and democratic

2 September 2024 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

"We witnessed that everything was peaceful in the polling stations during our observation," said Evebete Alene Yalev, Chairman of the Committee of the House of Representatives of the Ethiopian Parliament, during a press conference on the preliminary results of the extraordinary parliamentary elections held on September 1, Azernews reports.

Yalev emphasized that their main observation mission took place in Baku, where the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan provided the necessary support. "During our observations, which began at eight o'clock, we saw that everything was conducted peacefully at the stations. There was no interference with the process," she remarked.

She also noted that the staff at the polling stations were well-informed about their responsibilities and treated voters with courtesy, helping them when needed. "Voters could choose their candidates without interference. There were no problems at the stations. The election was peaceful, free, and democratic. This can be said about all stations," Yalev added.

Yalev further highlighted that relations between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have reached a new stage, stating, "We wish success and development to the people and government of Azerbaijan."

----

