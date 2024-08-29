Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct training with personnel of marine infantry units [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 August 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

According to the preparation plan for 2024, a mountain training exercise is being conducted with the personnel of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces, Azernews reports.

According to the scenario of the exercise, episodes include group movements in difficult terrain, descending steep cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating the wounded in challenging terrain.

It is noted that the main goal of the exercise is to adapt the personnel's combat readiness to modern requirements and to master the theoretical and practical aspects of combat equipment and self-defence skills according to contemporary standards.

