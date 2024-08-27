Community urges forces represented in PACE put end to discrimination against Azerbaijan

27 August 2024 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Western Azerbaijan Community has demanded that the forces representing Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) put an end to discrimination against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by the Community.

It is noted that certain groups, acting on orders, have launched a large-scale campaign against Azerbaijan in PACE based purely on racial discrimination, leading the Azerbaijani delegation to decide to suspend its activities in the Assembly.

"The anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted by PACE on January 24, 2024, is the peak of this infamous campaign. The resolution, adopted by a handful of elements disguised in various political garbs but essentially extreme nationalists, clearly reveals the real motive behind this campaign—the Azerbaijanophobes cannot digest our country's restoration of its territorial integrity. The Azerbaijani side, based on its national interests, has declared certain PACE members who oppose Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and violate the European Convention on Human Rights through racial discrimination as undesirable individuals. This decision, which exposes racism, is Azerbaijan's sovereign right and serves the promotion of human rights."

It was noted that the reactions of PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos, a member of the Greek parliament, and PACE member Frank Schwabe from Germany, a notorious Azerbaijanophobe, regarding Azerbaijan's decision are unacceptable.

"For the past 30 years, the 'human rights enthusiasts' who have not called for an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, who have not condemned the mass rallies held in the capital of a country with the slogan 'Turkless Armenia' in the 21st century, who promote the right of return exclusively for Armenians, and who have not called for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands, hold no value for the Azerbaijani people," the statement added.

