Two cities of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan become fraternal

22 August 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum is a useful platform for diversifying our cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"During the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, we participated in the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum in Tashkent. Together with my colleague, Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, we discussed our joint activities in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, construction, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry within the framework of the Roadmap for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries for 2024-2025.

At the business forum, there was also an exchange of signed documents on cooperation in the fields of energy, education, logistics, and construction, as well as on expanding cooperation between Baku and Tashkent and establishing sister city relations between Quba and Jizzakh, and Beylagan and Shakhrisabz. These documents are of great importance in expanding cooperation and strengthening multifaceted partnerships between our countries," the minister noted.

