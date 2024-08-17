Azerbaijani delegation joins 9th Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan [PHOTOS]

17 August 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency visited the Russian city of Astrakhan Friday to participate in the 9th Caspian Media Forum, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation first visited the park named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the Great Leader’s monument. The visitors then headed to the Bratskiy Garden and put flowers at the Eternal Flame of Glory monument.

Themed “Dialogue of Cultures as the Basis for Caspian Development”, the forum aims to build a cohesive media landscape, contribute to tackling disinformation, as well as promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the diverse cultures of the region, by developing a platform for constructive dialogue.

In his remarks, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, stressed the significance of the platform with respect to building cultural bridges between the peoples and discussing future media cooperation. He also pointed out the impact of the artificial intelligence in disseminating disinformation in the digital era, highlighting an important role of the 2nd Shusha Media Forum themed "Exposing False Narratives: Combating Disinformation” in terms of discussing effective methods of fighting the relevant challenge and bolstering international cooperation.

---

