First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver [PHOTO/VIDEO]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver.

Azernews presents the post.

"I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who worthily represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, strength, energy, new victories and achievements!"

