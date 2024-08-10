Azernews.Az

Saturday August 10 2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 August 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver [PHOTO/VIDEO]

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver.

Azernews presents the post.

"I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who worthily represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, strength, energy, new victories and achievements!"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver [PHOTO/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Latest See more