How can third countries hinder Baku-Yerevan peace talks? [COMMENTARY]

Peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus have nearly stalled. This is due to Armenia's evasion of peace and provocations on the border. Another issue is the presence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's Constitution. Although Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has spoken about updating this constitution since coming to power, almost no minister in the country agrees with his views.

In his comment on the issue for Azernews, political scientist Asif Narimanli stated that Pashinyan's move is strategic.

"The issue of changing the Armenian Constitution has now become one of the main requirements for the signing of a peace agreement. This is because the Constitution contains open territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and without changing the Constitution, it is impossible to complete the peace process and sign the agreement. The dissenting opinions within the Armenian government regarding Pashinyan's views are aimed at the domestic public opinion," he said.

The expert noted that the Armenian prime minister knows that changing the Constitution is not possible at the moment.

"Additionally, Yerevan aims to maneuver specifically in the peace talks process. Pashinyan knows that it is impossible to sign a peace agreement without changing the Constitution. He wants to demonstrate not only to Azerbaijan but also to the international community that there are dissenters within Armenia on this issue. From this perspective, it seems unlikely that the Constitution will be changed at the current time."

The political scientist said that signing the peace agreement and opening communication lines would benefit Armenia more than Azerbaijan.

"It should be noted that signing the peace agreement is crucial for Armenia. One of Yerevan's main goals is to open borders with Turkey and gain access to the West. Turkey has stated that it will not open its borders to Armenia until relations with Azerbaijan are normalized. In this context, Pashinyan understands that he cannot completely reject peace. Therefore, he is presenting himself as inclined towards peace. The differing positions of Ararat Mirzoyan and other ministers do not necessarily indicate a disagreement; it is more of a strategic move."

The expert also commented on Azerbaijan's stance regarding the Zangazur Corridor which is out of the agenda for the early process of the peace agreement.

"Azerbaijan's position on the Zangazur Corridor might initially appear to be in Armenia's favor. However, it is actually detrimental to Armenia. The U.S. currently seeks to strengthen its position in Armenian territory and take control of any potential communication hub in the Zangazur Corridor. Washington aims to control the main route in the Middle Corridor geography, excluding China and Russia from the process."

Asif Narimanli noted that the U.S. also has a role in the delay of the peace process.

"The U.S. is involved in the disagreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the corridor. Azerbaijan wants to implement the 'From Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan' project in the corridor and to open a land border between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan. According to this project, goods transported from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan should not be subject to any customs checks."

The political scientist recalled that Washington's goal was to control the region.

"Washington's project favors Armenia's plans more. The U.S. wants Armenia to control these communication lines, which is reminiscent of the peace hub project proposed by Pashinyan that does not align with Azerbaijan's strategic interests. The role and influence of states like the U.S. should not be present in the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan strives to ensure that the peace agreement is prepared in accordance with the interests of both states and principles of justice," A.Narimanli said in conclusion.

