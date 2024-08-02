AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2 August 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 2.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan takes bold steps in financial aid at COP29"; "Baku's geostrategic move on gas supply turns it key player in Southern Gas Corridor"; "Armenia's patrons coerce Yerevan to disrupt peace in S Caucasus"; "Hidayat Heydarov shines at Paris 2024 Olympic Games" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz