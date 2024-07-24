MFA: Azerbaijan always ready for negotiations with Armenia in Russia and on other platforms

24 July 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has always been ready for negotiations with Armenia in Russia and other platforms, Azernews reports, citing Ayxan Hajizada, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA), as he said this to TASS in response to the statements made by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian MFA, regarding Moscow's readiness to organize a meeting between the parties.

"The Azerbaijani side has always been ready for negotiations with the Armenian side in Russia and other platforms," he stated.

Earlier, during a briefing, Maria Zakharova stated that Russia is ready to provide a platform for negotiations in the bilateral format preferred by the parties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

