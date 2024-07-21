Azerbaijan's army position comes under fire in direction of Kalbajar

21 July 2024 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

On July 20, at about 22:10, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

