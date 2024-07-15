CIS begins forming observer mission to monitor elections in Azerbaijan

15 July 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The process of forming the CIS observation mission to monitor the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan is underway, Azernews reports, citing press service of the organization.

“We are in the process of forming the mission,” the statement said.

The organization emphasized that the head of the observation mission will be appointed in the near future. The press service added that the head of the mission must be approved by the Council of Authorized Representatives of the CIS member states.

It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and setting snap elections for the Milli Majlis. The decree scheduled the snap elections for September 1.

