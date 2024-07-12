Azerbaijan’s CEC invites 26 countries' electoral bodies to monitor parliamentary elections

12 July 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

International observers have always closely monitored the processes taking place in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov as he told journalists.

He emphasized that all conditions would be created for both international and local observers to monitor the snap parliamentary elections.

“The Central Election Commission has sent invitations to the election authorities of 26 countries to monitor the voting process," Gasimov added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz