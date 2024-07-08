Fifth meeting of Organizing Committee regarding COP29 was held [PHOTOS]

8 July 2024 22:06 (UTC+04:00)

On July 8, the fifth meeting of the Organizing Committee was held in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and chairman of the Organizing Committee, noted that the preparation process for COP29 is under the constant supervision of President Ilham Aliyev.

Samir Nuriyev said that President Ilham Aliyev at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization plus" format event held on July 4 and at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States organized in Shusha on July 6, Azerbaijan was among the developed and developing countries during COP29. stressed that he will spare no effort to create a bridge and reach a consensus. The Chairman of the Organizing Committee added that in the "Karabakh Declaration" adopted at the Shusha Summit, the brotherly Turkish states supported Azerbaijan's consistent efforts to achieve real results at COP29.

Samir Nuriyev said that in response to President Ilham Aliyev's invitation to the Leaders' Summit, the number of heads of state and government that will participate in the event has increased. He emphasized that the great interest in the Summit is an indicator of respect for our country, confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to organize huge international events at a high level, and confidence in its firm political will regarding the green transition.

The head of the Presidential Administration said that the final text of the "Host Country" Agreement to be signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be ready soon, taking into account the opinions of the relevant state institutions.

The chairman of the Organizing Committee noted that after the Bonn climate conference held on June 3-13, 2024, Azerbaijan entered the active stage of the COP29 presidency.

Talking about Azerbaijan's COP29 priorities, Samir Nuriyev said that a list of initial proposals consisting of 14 initiatives was prepared based on the proposals of various state institutions, as well as as a result of intensive discussions with the UN and other international institutions.

Samir Nuriyev noted that the thematic days of COP29 have already been divided in agreement with the UN.

Touching on the fact that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with non-governmental organizations and think tanks in the fight against climate change, Samir Nuriyev stressed that the work towards the establishment of the COP29 International Consultative Committee consisting of a number of influential foreign persons is being finalized.

Then the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, appointed President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev gave a speech and reported on the general progress of COP29, the results of the Bonn climate conference, and the foreign visits of the COP29 team.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Alakbarov, reported on the organizational-logistics activities in preparation for COP29, including the works started on building the infrastructure at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech on general substantive issues, the negotiations on the new climate finance target at the Bonn climate conference, the Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency, and initiatives.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about communication issues, including work with foreign media.

Human rights commissioner (ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva informed about the activities carried out and planned measures for COP29.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov spoke about the measures taken in the field of fire and technical safety.

Eldar Azizov, the head of Baku City Executive Power, spoke about the capital's preparations for COP29.

Deputy Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Zakiya Mustafayeva spoke about the organization of public catering services and the control measures implemented in this direction.

Director of "DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center" Limited Liability Company Nigar Mammadova spoke about the work done in connection with COP29 through the DOST Inclusive line.

At the end of the meeting, tasks were given on the implementation of the COP29 Action Plan and other related issues.

