3 July 2024 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

A trilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has begun in Astana, Azernews reports.

