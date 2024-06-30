Test phase of student selection competition held for SABAH groups

30 June 2024 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

The State Examination Center (SEC) has hosted the test stage of the student selection competition for SABAH groups, Azernews reports.

The exam results are expected to be announced within the next 3 days.

Around 2025 students were expected to participate in the exam. Nine general exam supervisors, 24 exam supervisors, 191 supervisors, 27 graduation officers (security), and 9 building representatives were assigned to the management of exams. Exam results are expected to be announced within the next three days.

SABAH project aims to develop the intellectual and creative potential of students and to ensure their full mastery of qualifications for their specialties, to improve the quality of higher education and to ensure application of progressive forms and methods in the organization of learning.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who are studying at the institutions of higher education subordinated to the Ministry of Education on the specified specialties in the first year on a full-time basis, having no academic debts at the end of the first semester of the first academic year and having an average success rate not lower than 61, can apply to the SABAH groups.

The following developmental projects and activities were implemented as part of the SABAH groups project: SABAH Career Development Exhibition; SABAH Innovation Forum; Study Education Abroad Exhibition; SABAH Career Academy; SABAH Career Winter School; SABAH Knowledge Contest; SABAH Art Festival; Your English Voice Contest; SABAH Student Debate Forum; SABAH Tax Knowledge Contest; London Summer School; Sarbon-Abu-Dhabi experience exchange events; SABAH teacher internship program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz