Minister Gayibov meets with Chadian counterpart [PHOTOS]

28 June 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received Chad's Minister of Youth and Sports, Abakar Jermah Aumi.

Azernews reports, citing the ministry, that minister Gayibov informed the guest about the work done in the field of youth policy and sports and the successes achieved. The guest thanked for the warm welcome. During the meeting, future prospects of cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports were discussed between the two countries.

Mariana Vasileva, deputy minister of youth and sports, Zarifa Zulfugarova, head of the international relations sector of the ministry, and Medi Kizzi Teil, an official of Chad's Ministry of Youth and Sports, also took part in the meeting.

---

