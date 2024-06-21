Mine incident occurs in liberated Jabrayil

21 June 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

A resident of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district was blown up by a mine in the territory of the Khorovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

The truck, driven by a resident of the Goranboy district, Nuruyev Raghib (born in 1991), was blown up by an anti-tank mine. The driver received various injuries.

An investigation into the facts is underway at the Jabrayil district prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and ANAMA once again urge citizens to follow safety rules and not enter unfamiliar territory.

It should be noted that from the end of the war in 2020 to April 27 of this year, 212 cases of mine explosions occurred, as a result of which 356 people, including children and women, became victims of these explosions. These incidents show that there is an urgent need to clear the areas of mines and provide assistance to the victims. In total, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan during the last 30 years is 3435.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz