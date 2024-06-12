Minister Babayev discusses possibilities of co-op in field of environmental protection with EU official

12 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between the head of the representation of the European Union in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Mr. Peter Mikhalko, and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Current and future opportunities for cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the field of environmental protection were discussed at the meeting.

At the same time, there was an exchange of views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by our country this year.

