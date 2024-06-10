Azerbaijan eases visa system for Pakistani tourists

10 June 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historical significance make Azerbaijan an appealing destination for tourists.

The capital city, Baku, is a vibrant metropolis where modern architecture blends with historic landmarks. Visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), visit the iconic Flame Towers, and stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard.

Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a visit visa to visit Azerbaijan – the Land of Fire – a perfect choice for tourism lovers.

The government of Azerbaijan has rolled out an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of various countries, including Pakistanis.

Azernews reports, citing the Pakistan Observer, that Azerbaijan offers two categories—standard and urgent—for the issuance of visitor visas for tourists. As of June 10, 2024, the fee for a single-entry 30-day e-visit visa for Azerbaijan stands at $20 [Rs2,815] with the standard category, wherein the consideration period ranges from 3 to 5 days.

The fee for electronic visit visa for Pakistani nationals in urgent category stands at $50 [Rs14,079]. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.

Pakistani citizens can obtain the electronic visa with three steps via the “ASAN Visa” system.

