Celebrating International Children's Day on June 1

1 June 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

June 1 is International Children's Day, a global celebration that was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1950, Azernews reports.

This decision was made during the "International Women's Conference" held on the same day, where proposals for the provision of children's rights were discussed. The conference culminated in dedicating June 1 to the international protection of children.

Azerbaijan, like many countries around the world, celebrates this important day. After regaining its independence, Azerbaijan joined the UN convention on children's rights, underscoring its commitment to the protection of children's rights, a priority in all democratic states.

In Azerbaijan, significant efforts have been made to ensure that children grow up healthy and well-rounded, worthy of the Motherland. Children are viewed as the future of the country, and their well-being is considered crucial.

President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the importance of the healthy and prosperous growth of children as a key aspect of state policy. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, named in honor of the National Leader, plays a vital role in this mission. The Foundation, led by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, organizes large-scale events and provides care and attention to children in need, especially those who require special care or are deprived of parental support.

The Foundation keeps the legacy of Heydar Aliyev alive through its practical activities, promoting his humanistic ideas and dedication to the well-being of children.

Today, as we celebrate International Children's Day, we honor the children who represent our future. This day is a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect, nurture, and support them as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz