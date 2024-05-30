Spokesperson Hajizade calls EU representative's biased statement as far from reality

30 May 2024 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

We completely reject the biased and unacceptable statement made by Peter Stano, the press secretary of the European Union (EU) on foreign policy and security issues on May 29.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the commentary of the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, regarding the statement of Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union, which contains allegations about the state of human rights in Azerbaijan.

"The EU representative's statement about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan is far from reality and is full of obvious fraud.

The issue of persons detained in connection with a number of criminal investigations, such as illegal financing of certain activities, illegal financial transactions, etc., is carried out within the requirements of the relevant criminal enforcement regime laws.

Instead of waiting for the results of criminal cases and investigations, as well as court decisions, making calls to Azerbaijan for the release of accused persons is in clear contradiction with legal procedures.

At the same time, there is no basis for claims regarding the deprivation of medical and other assistance to detained persons. All persons referred by the EU side are provided with the necessary assistance in the manner and framework established by law.

Unreasonable public demands to pardon certain individuals based on the political preferences of a number of EU countries and politicians cast doubt on Europe's commitment to the rule of law.

Azerbaijan has enough experience, knowledge, and wisdom in this field, so it does not need mandatory advice and instructions.

At the same time, conditioning Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29 with political motives unrelated to this process is against the essence of the idea of ​​cooperation in the fight against climate change, including our country's commitment.

"Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its international legal obligations and calls on certain institutions of the EU to pay attention to gross violations of human rights on the territory of the Union, and to stop their interference and provocations against Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani official said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz